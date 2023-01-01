Millie Bobby Brown 'ready' for Stranger Things to end

Millie Bobby Brown is "ready" for Stranger Things to conclude.

While speaking to Women's Wear Daily, the Stranger Things star discussed the show coming to an end with its fifth and final season, which has yet to be filmed.

"I think I'm ready," Millie said. "It's been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it's like graduating high school, it's like senior year. You're ready to go and blossom and flourish and you're grateful for the time you've had, but it's time to create your own message and live your own life."

The 19-year-old actress became famous due to her portrayal of Eleven in the show, which debuted in 2016.

Production on the fifth season has been delayed due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

David Harbour echoed Millie's sentiments during an interview with DiscussingFilm earlier this year.

"Now we're almost nine years from filming the first season, and I think it is time for it to end," he shared. "But it is, of course, very bittersweet. You know, there's a sadness there. But also, we've all grown up. It is time for us to leave that nest and try other things and different projects."

However, their co-star Gaten Matarazzo admitted to talk show host Jimmy Fallon in March that he was living in "deep fear" of Stranger Things ending.

"There's kind of an excitement there because you always want to wrap it up and see how these characters are going to finally develop one last time, and how they're going to finish their journeys," he said. "Not only has it been amazing, but it's been pretty great job security for a while. Back to freelance."