Cillian Murphy would've liked to have been in Christopher Nolan's Interstellar

Cillian Murphy has named Interstellar as the Christopher Nolan movie he wishes he could have starred in.

The Irish actor first collaborated with the British filmmaker on 2005's Batman Begins and they have since worked together several times on films such as The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, Inception, Dunkirk, and Oppenheimer.

While he has appeared in numerous Nolan films, Murphy was asked in an interview with The Independent which of the director's other works he would've liked to have been involved with.

"I adore Interstellar just because I find it so emotional," Murphy replied. "I remember seeing it in the cinema when I had little kids. It just had a big impact on me. It broke my heart. I love watching his films when I'm not in them because you don't have to freak out about the size of your ears, or whatever."

The Peaky Blinders actor stressed that Nolan cast the "right people" in his 2014 sci-fi adventure, which starred Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain.

Murphy also selected Interstellar when asked what Nolan movie would be best for a double feature with Oppenheimer, in which he plays the titular character.

"You could go Interstellar, which is very... explores similar scientific, physic themes. Or you could watch Dunkirk, which is also set in World War II," Murphy said. "Dunkirk is shorter, so that might be a good match 'cause it's like an hour-and-a-half, and then you can go into (Oppenheimer)."

Oppenheimer is still showing in cinemas.