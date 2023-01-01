Kate Beckinsale reveals her mother has been hospitalised

Kate Beckinsale has revealed that her mother has been hospitalised.

The 50-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday night to share that her mother, Judy Loe, 76, has been admitted to the hospital.

Kate posted a series of photos including images of her mum undergoing medical tests as well as her hugging her beloved cat Clive, who passed away in June.

"Embrace joy. Accept grief. Wear feathers. Sing. Do what makes you feel happy even for a moment. Pair grief and sickness and fear with as much life and laughter and celebration as you possibly can," the Pearl Harbor star began in the emotional caption.

"It doesn't mean you are having some sort of crisis. It means you are choosing life, fiercely. Be brave, and when you don't feel brave, listen. Laugh hard, dance hard, cry hard, love hard with those you trust," the actress continued. "Spread love when you can. Read. Stay in bed and cry when it’s from all sides and feels like an avalanche."

Kate concluded the heartfelt post, "Try not to be mean, or to take on others meanness (sic). People can break. Be kind. Fight with everything you've got for your loved ones, and for your own spirit x."

The post was soon flooded with supportive comments from fans as well as several Hollywood stars.

Michelle Pfeiffer wrote, "Sending love," while Paris Hilton commented, "Love you beautiful soul."

Judy is a former actress who acted in films including 1983's Monty Python's The Meaning of Life and 2015's Absolutely Anything, which also starred her daughter.