Mark Ruffalo and Lili Reinhart to lead Hal & Harper series

Mark Ruffalo and Lili Reinhart have been cast in the upcoming series Hal & Harper.

The Avengers star and Riverdale actress are set to lead the new independent television series created by Cooper Raiff, according to Deadline.

Raiff, best known for the 2022 movie Cha Cha Real Smooth, will write, direct, and star in the show.

Alongside Ruffalo, Reinhart, and Raiff, Blackout's Addison Timlin and No Exit's Havana Rose Liu have also been cast.

During a 2020 interview with No Film School, Raiff revealed that Hal & Harper would follow two siblings and a single dad making them grow up too fast - so fast that the seven-year-old and nine-year-old would be played by adult actors.

It is believed Reinhart and Raiff will play the siblings while Ruffalo will portray the father in the comedic family drama.

The project was recently granted an interim agreement with SAG-AFTRA to continue production amid the ongoing actors' strike.

Hal & Harper will mark Reinhart's follow-up project after the conclusion of Riverdale, which will end after seven seasons on 23 August.