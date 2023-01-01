John Mulaney thinks fatherhood has made him 'dumb' but 'happier'

John Mulaney shared how becoming a parent has simplified his life.

The stand-up comedian made a return to the Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend podcast this week, where he discussed how learning to not care what people think has helped him to change his priorities.

"I now know the person that I want to make laugh and if there's someone's eyes I want to see light up, it's my son's when I get home," the 40-year-old comic began of his 20-month-old son, Malcolm.

"All my anxieties are poured into him as well, in a good way I think. Also being a parent has made me dumb. My thoughts are extremely simple now and on a 20-month-old level. And that has made me 1000 times happier."

When Conan joked if the Big Mouth actor was "funny to an almost 2-year-old", John quipped, "Very. And I am phenomenal at baseball to him."

John welcomed Malcolm - his first child with Iron Man 2 actress Olivia Munn - in November 2021 and began sharing photos of him on social media the following month.

The Saturday Night Live alum broke the news to Seth Meyers two months prior to his son's birth.

"I was nervous when I was about to say the news," he told Seth. "Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery (from my drug addiction)."

The comedian checked into rehab in December 2020 to treat his addiction to cocaine and prescription drugs after his family and friends staged an intervention under the guise of a dinner.

John has been publicly candid about overcoming addiction since rehab and openly joked about his struggles during his 2023 Netflix special John Mulaney: Baby J.