Sydney Sweeney once emailed Wikipedia to correct inaccurate information

Sydney Sweeney once emailed Wikipedia bosses to try and correct inaccurate information on her page.

During an interview with Variety, the Euphoria actress revealed that she once emailed staff at the online encyclopedia to inform them that her father was not a doctor but a hospitality professional.

"I wish he was a doctor - life would have been a little different!" she joked. "I have tried emailing, and they won't change it. Like, it's the real me!"

After the interview was published, this detail was changed on Sydney's Wikipedia entry.

The 25-year-old also noted that she sees inaccurate information or false rumours about herself all the time but has come to the realisation that it's better to not respond.

"Sometimes I feel beat up by it. It's hard to sit back and watch, and not be able to stand up for yourself," she lamented. "I'll see my uncle comment on things and I'm like, 'You gotta stop.' But it's so hard, because I grew up in a small town, and they don't get the business of it all."

Elsewhere in the interview, Sydney reflected on how fame has impacted her life.

"People are so fast to build someone up, and then they love tearing them down," she shared. "And it's so fascinating to see. Three years ago, I was going to college just like everybody else. And all of a sudden, I'm not a human anymore."