Jana Kramer reveals how she copes with nausea during pregnancy

Jana Kramer has opened up about dealing with nausea and morning sickness during her third pregnancy.

The 39-year-old singer and actress - who has been expecting her first child with fiancé Allan Russell - shared her experiences with fans during a recent Q&A session on her Instagram.

"It's wild how different pregnancies are," she told fans. "In the first trimester, I couldn't really stomach anything but a bagel and cream cheese and now the thought of a bagel and cream cheese makes me want to vomit."

The Click star continued, revealing how sugar is a no-go for her, "I can't eat any sweets or my stomach hurts. I'm still nauseous throughout the day but it's worse at night and morning."

When asked by a fan what she ate to help stop nausea symptoms, Jana replied "salads" and "things that are not too heavy".

"I really wish I could eat fries or warm things but that sounds awful to me," the singer said. "Also I can't drink flat water or that makes me want to puke too. So, I have lots of bubbly (water)."

Jana confirmed the news of her first child with Allan Russell in June.

The singer also shares a daughter, Jolie, 7, and a 4-year-old son, Jace, with ex-husband Mike Caussin. Allan is also father to a 16-year-old son.