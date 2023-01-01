Hayley Atwell and Ben Whishaw support Green Rider proposal

Hayley Atwell and Ben Whishaw have thrown their support behind the introduction of a Green Rider clause in actors' contracts.

Spearheaded by the British performing arts and entertainment union Equity, the Green Rider proposal has been touted as a "tool to empower artists" to add clauses to their contracts to help make productions less damaging to the environment and "improve sustainability in the UK's TV and film industry".

More than 100 actors have added their names to the initiative, including the Agent Carter star and James Bond actor. They are joined by David Harewood, Mark Rylance, Gemma Arterton, Stephen Fry, Bella Ramsey, Paapa Essiedu, Natalie Dormer, Dame Harriet Walter, and Jonathan Bailey, among others.

"Film production is notorious for its waste and unecological practices. This Green Rider is a template to help all film and TV artists to ask for more ecological practices. Just because we can't do everything, doesn't mean we can't do anything," Rylance said of the proposal. "Let's clean up our workplace."

Ramsey added, "Equity's Green Rider is a practical route to positive change in the film and television industry in regards to sustainability. We can make all the films in the world about climate change but unless we are environmentally conscious in the process of making them, our efforts are superficial.

"The media has historically inspired change, so I'm excited about the introduction of this Green Rider and the conversations it will incite."

According to Variety, the Green Rider can be added to actors' contracts to allow them to call for better sustainability practices on film and TV sets. The rider would be included in standard Equity contracts.