Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa find director for action comedy movie

Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa have found the director for their buddy cop movie The Wrecking Crew.

The See and Dune co-stars, who pitched their original idea back in 2021, have tapped Blue Beetle director Ángel Manuel Soto to helm their action comedy.

After the news broke, Soto reposted a screenshot of an article on his Instagram Story with the caption, "Good day to be in the (Ángel Manuel Soto) fan club!"

Bautista and Momoa teamed up with their See showrunner Jonathan Tropper in late 2021 to pitch their original idea to the studios and their movie landed at MGM after a bidding war.

Tropper wrote the script for the film and negotiated his deal before the writers' strike began in May. Additionally, Momoa and Bautista have been in talks to headline the movie since well before the actors' strike commenced in July.

The Wrecking Crew began development in August 2021 when the Guardians of the Galaxy star pitched a Lethal Weapon-style buddy cop movie starring himself and Momoa on Twitter/X.

When asked about the pitch on The Late Late Show with James Corden later that year, the Justice League actor said he was confident about the concept.

"We love each other. We obviously met on See, we're on Dune together, and so I said, 'Absolutely'... I'm like, 'Let's do it. I've got an idea.' So, it's off to the races now. We're doing it," he said. "Dave loves wearing Speedos, I love wearing board shorts and both of us with our shirts off (in a) buddy cop film, he'll be grumpy and I'll be charming. Boom. It sells itself."