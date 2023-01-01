Bradley Cooper supported by Anti-Defamation League over prosthetic nose controversy

Bradley Cooper has received support from the Anti-Defamation League over the prosthetic nose he wears in Maestro.

The Hangover actor came under fire last week after the biopic's trailer was released, showing him wearing a large prosthetic nose to play legendary composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein.

Several social media users claimed the fake nose was an exaggeration of Bernstein's, while some accused Cooper of performing in "Jewface".

On Monday, representatives for the ADL, the international Jewish organisation fighting against bias and bigotry, insisted that his nose in Maestro is not antisemitic.

"Throughout history, Jews were often portrayed in antisemitic films and propaganda as evil caricatures with large, hooked noses," the ADL said in a statement to TMZ. "This film, which is a biopic on the legendary conductor Leonard Bernstein, is not that."

Cooper was previously defended by Bernstein's children Jamie, Alexander and Nina in a lengthy statement on social media last week.

"It breaks our hearts to see any misrepresentations or misunderstandings of his efforts," they stated. "It happens to be true that Leonard Bernstein had a nice, big nose. Bradley chose to use makeup to amplify his resemblance, and we're perfectly fine with that. We're also certain our dad would have been fine with it as well."

The trio confirmed that the actor/director involved them during the creation of the film and insisted Cooper had "profound respect" and "love" for their late father, who died in 1990.

Maestro will premiere in competition at the Venice Film Festival in September.

It will be released in select cinemas on 22 November before streaming on Netflix on 20 December.