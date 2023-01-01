Drew Barrymore escorted backstage after scary fan encounter during New York event

Drew Barrymore was escorted backstage after a man approached her at an event in New York City on Monday night.

The 48-year-old talk show personality was hosting a conversation with singer/actress Reneé Rapp at the 92nd Street Y in New York on Monday night when a man unexpectedly rushed the stage.

In a clip that has been shared on social media, the audience member can be heard calling out the star's name in the middle of the event. Drew, appearing startled, stopped the conversation and replied, "Oh my god, yes, hi!"

The Charlie's Angels star then continued her chat with Reneé when the man approached the stage and seemingly told her his full name.

"You know who I am," he said, as Reneé stood up and began escorting Drew away. Security quickly stepped in and blocked the man from getting any closer to the actress.

"I need to see you at some point while you're in New York," the man added.

After a brief pause, The Drew Barrymore Show host and The Sex Lives of College Girls actress returned to the stage to carry on with their conversation.

During the event, Reneé detailed her debut album, Snow Angel, which was released on Friday.