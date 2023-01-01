Heidi Klum denies reports that she eats 900 calories a day

Heidi Klum has slammed reports suggesting that she eats 900 calories a day.

The German-American model has denied claims that she restricts her diet to 900 calories a day.

"I just got home, and some friends are sending me these articles that have been written that I only take in 900 calories," the 50-year-old wrote on her Instagram story on Tuesday night.

Heidi continued, "One, I want to say, I don't think I've ever had to count my calories in my life, and don't believe everything that you read."

The former Victoria's Secret Angel insisted, "So, I don't count my calories."

The Project Runway alum then went on to defend sharing her weight on Instagram during a Q&A on Sunday.

"Someone asked me how much I weigh, and I got on the scale and showed how much I weighed," she explained. "I don't know. People just put things together and just write a bunch of c**p, and it's really sad because there really is no real journalism anymore."

Heidi added, "One person writes it, and then everyone jumps on it, and it's really sad because, you know, people read that and they think that (about her calorie intake) and possibly follow that, and that's not good."

According to the Mail Online, the America's Got Talent judge had shared her meal routine during the controversial Q&A. She reportedly told her followers that she begins her day with three poached eggs in warm chicken broth.

After being asked how much she weighs by a follower during the same Q&A, Heidi filmed herself stepping on a scale showing her weight.

According to the NHS, the recommended daily calorie intake is 2,000 for women and 2,500 for men.