Sofia Coppola discusses growing up in a 'show business family'

Sofia Coppola has discussed growing up in a "show business family".

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter alongside Priscilla Presley to discuss her new film, Priscilla, the director said that she was "surprised" to have related to Priscilla's story.

"I thought it was just going to be a fun adventure, and I was surprised by how relatable her story was," Sofia, who is the daughter of The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola, told the outlet.

The 52-year-old filmmaker added, "I know from my family what it's like to be inside a show business family"

Sofia is also the cousin of well-known film stars Nicholas Cage and Jason Schwartzman.

"I know that growing up, people are looking at you in a different way," the Virgin Suicides director said. "And also living in a house with my dad, this big personality, a great artist and a lot of our life revolving around that. And seeing my mom's life, how she was trying to find her way within his, I could relate to that."

Sofia's mother is documentary filmmaker Eleanor Coppola, who is best known for her 1991 documentary film Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker's Apocalypse as well as other documentaries chronicling the films of her husband and children.

On top of being a director, Sofia has also acted in a number of her father's films, including, 1990's The Godfather Part III and 1983's The Outsiders.

Priscilla, based on Priscilla's 1985 book Elvis and Me, will hit cinemas on 27 October.