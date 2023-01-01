Hugh Hefner's son Marston Hefner joins OnlyFans

Hugh Hefner's son Marston Hefner has joined OnlyFans.

The 33-year-old son of the late Playboy tycoon called the content sharing platform "pretty all-around empowering" and a "great way to monetize" during an interview with The Messenger on Wednesday.

"I'm not crazy about Instagram, but on OnlyFans, people are really friendly," he shared with the publication. "They say they find me attractive, which is nice. They find my interests, my genuineness interesting. It's just a positive experience. And it sounds like it's not just my experience."

Marston, whose mother is former playmate Kimberley Conrad and Hugh's second wife, also revealed how growing up around nudity in the Playboy mansion was "normal".

"My mum posed for Playboy. I was never ashamed of it," he shared. "I mean, I didn't want to see her naked. But it was also just normal. Nudity is normal. I heard that all the time."

While Marston has listed a fee for nude photos on the platform, he claimed he wouldn't share explicit content.

"There's that line where my family would be like, 'That's pornography,'" he explained. "But as long as I do just tasteful nudes, then it's not pornography, that sort of idea. That's ridiculous in my opinion."

Marston and wife Anna Lambropoulos recently welcomed their first child together, son Forrest, in July.

Marston is one of the Playboy founder's four children. Hugh and Kimberley are also parents to Marston's brother Cooper, 31. Hugh is also father to daughter Christie and son David with his first wife Millie.