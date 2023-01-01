Christopher Nolan apologised to Florence Pugh about the size of her Oppenheimer role

In a resurfaced clip from an interview with MTV UK, the Don't Worry Darling actress revealed that the filmmaker highlighted her minimal screen time when they met up in New York to discuss her playing J. Robert Oppenheimer's love interest Jean Tatlock.

"I didn't really know what was going on or what it was that was being made," she recalled. "Except I knew that Chris really, really wanted me to know that it wasn't a very big role, and he understands if I don't want to come near it.

"I remember (Nolan) apologised by the size of the role. I was like, 'Please don't apologise.' And then he said, 'We'll send you the script, and honestly, you just read it and you decide if it's like... I completely understand the sizing thing.'"

The British actress noted that the size of the role didn't matter to her and she was just excited to work with Nolan, joking that she would happily play "a coffee maker at a cafe in the back of the room" in one of his movies.

She added, "And I remember that evening when I got the script being like, 'I don't need to... I know I'm going to do it.'"

Pugh's lack of screentime as Tatlock has been one of the biggest criticisms of the film, which also stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr.

Oppenheimer is still showing in cinemas.