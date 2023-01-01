Caitlyn Jenner to feature in House of Kardashian docuseries

Caitlyn Jenner will feature in the upcoming House of Kardashian docuseries.

Caitlyn, 73, has announced that she will be participating in the upcoming three-part documentary series, which will premiere on the U.K. channel Sky Documentaries later this year.

The series, produced by 72 Films, will explore the rise of the Kardashians and the cost that comes with their level of fame. It will also include unseen archival footage and exclusive interviews from those in the Kardashian-Jenner circle, including Kris Jenner's ex-husband, Caitlyn.

"I was happy to participate in the interview process to share my side which points to the strength, influence, and prowess my family has in captivating the world's attention and keeping it over the years. I am incredibly proud of all my children and stepchildren," the former Olympic athlete said of the docuseries.

House of Kardashian, commissioned by Poppy Dixon and Hayley Reynolds, was directed by Katie Hindley and executive produced by Clare Cameron, alongside 72 Films' creative director John Douglas.

Dixon stated, "Whether you like, loathe or are indifferent to the Kardashians, you cannot deny the family's grip on popular culture and influence on society. The story behind how these women redefined the word dynasty, all whilst our attitude to celebrity, race and women has changed, is inspiring, thought-provoking and tells us so much about ourselves."

Meanwhile, Cameron said that the interviews featured in the series will "uncover" the famous family's "personal motivations".

"As a filmmaker, you might question what is left to reveal about the Kardashian-Jenners - arguably one of the most famously, overexposed families in Hollywood," she said. "Through our interviews with those who have been in the family's orbit since the beginning, we uncover their personal motivations, and explore how a changing culture allowed their influence on women around the world to thrive."

The release date for the series has not yet been announced.