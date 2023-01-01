Gal Gadot 'still gets emotional' about support from Fast and Furious fans

Gal Gadot "still gets emotional" when she thinks of the love and support she has received from Fast and Furious fans over the years.

Before she became a household name as Wonder Woman, the Israeli actress made her movie debut as Gisele Yashar in 2009's Fast & Furious, the fourth film in the franchise.

Gadot bowed out in Fast & Furious 6, and despite the character seemingly being killed off, she made a surprise cameo in Fast X earlier this year.

While she was unable to speak about the future of her character in an interview with Flaunt, the 38-year-old explained that the love from the fans prompted her to return.

"I mean they were the first to give me an opportunity in Hollywood," she reflected. "I still get emotional with the love from the fans. For years, I've been asked by so many different fans to 'Come back, come back!' And they even did a campaign for me to return. It was mind-blowing to me, and these are things I don't take lightly. So, I was like, 'Okay, maybe now it's time, maybe now is the right time to return.' It's really exciting, and it feels right."

The star also praised the makers of the franchise for hiring a global cast and giving the actresses as many action sequences as the actors.

"Fast was this very strong, dominant franchise that allowed women to be celebrated as well (as men) and not just sit at the back, literally in the passenger seat. They let them drive," she shared. "I feel like they were the first that really went for a global cast. It brought in talent from different places in the world... I feel like this is something they were pioneers of."