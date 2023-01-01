Riley Keough grew up with a "very spiritual" father.

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the Daisy Jones & The Six star shared that she got her spiritual side from her father Danny Keough.

"I grew up with my dad reading tarot card books and metaphysics," the 34-year-old actress told the publication. "He's very spiritual. I'm very spiritual. 'Faith' is a loaded word for people, but I think faith is faith in anything - faith in love, humanity, the universe, whatever it is."

Riley added of her spirituality, "I don't go to church, but I was always able to identify that spirituality was something that I really needed in my life."

Danny is a Chicago-born musician/actor who has appeared in 2019's The Lodge, alongside his daughter in the leading role.

The star is also the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley and the granddaughter of music legend Elvis Presley.

Lisa Marie, who passed away in January, married Danny in 1988. They later divorced in 1994, 20 days before Lisa Marie tied the knot with Michael Jackson.

In addition to Riley, Lisa Marie and Danny also shared a son named Benjamin, who died by suicide in July 2020.