Kevin Hart 'cried' when his daughter Heaven left for university

Kevin Hart admitted he "cried in the car" when his daughter Heaven left for college.

The Ride Along star, 44, shared a family photo to his Instagram on Friday in what appeared to be the 18-year-old's new dorm room.

"I'm not crying your (sic) crying... So proud of my daughter... I can't even say little girl anymore because you have blossomed into the most amazing young woman ever!!!!!" the comedian wrote to his 178 million followers.

Kevin continued, "God knows I am beyond proud of you and that I love you with my all. Fly Heav Fly... The world is yours!!!!! My baby girl is off to college... I cried in the car!!!! #Harts."

In the photo, the Central Intelligence star could be seen mock-frowning as his wife Eniko and kids Heaven, Hendrix, 15, and Kenzo, 5, stood behind him.

Kevin shares Heaven and son Hendrix with ex-wife Torrei Hart, to whom he was married from 2003 until 2011.

He shares son Kenzo and daughter, Kaori, two, with wife Eniko, whom he married in 2016.