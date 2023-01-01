Adam Sandler secures his highest Rotten Tomatoes score

Adam Sandler has scored his highest ever rating on Rotten Tomatoes with his new Netflix movie.

The 56-year-old actor's latest Netflix film, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, is currently sitting on a 96 percent 'Fresh' score on the entertainment site.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, it's the highest score compared to any of his previous films across 34 years of making movies, edging out 2022's Hustle (93 percent), 2017's The Meyerowitz Stories (92 percent) and 2019's Uncut Gems (91 percent).

The film - which the Billy Madison actor has a minor role in and also produced - stars his teenage daughters, Sunny and Sadie, with Adam playing their father.

Directed by Crush's Sammi Cohen, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is based on the 2005 young adult novel by Fiona Rosenbloom and described on the Netflix site as a "Hebrew school drama".

The film also stars Idina Menzel, Sarah Sherman, Luis Guzmán and Adam's wife, Jackie Sandler.

The project is the latest in the Murder Mystery star's $250 million Netflix deal, which has seen the actor/comedian produce films such as The Ridiculous 6 and dramedy Sandy Wexler.