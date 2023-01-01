Drea de Matteo joins OnlyFans

Drea de Matteo has announced that she has created an account on OnlyFans.

In a recent Instagram Story, The Sopranos star revealed that she had joined the subscription service site OnlyFans.

The 51-year-old's first post shows her sitting on a bed wearing only a pair of animal-print boots and smoking a cigarette.

Viewers have been offered exclusive, uncensored content featuring the actress on OnlyFans for $15 (£12) per month.

Several well-known celebrities including Denise Richards, Bella Thorne and Carmen Electra have also launched accounts on the platform. Denise, 52, joined in June last year after her daughter Sami Sheen, 19, launched her own account.

Carmen previously spoke to Fox News about her experience posting on the adult-content site.

"I have become my own creative director, my own stylist, my own visionary. You're one-on-one with the fans, so they can do requests, and I love it," the Baywatch star, 51, shared. "It's so self-empowering. And creatively, I've always had so many fun and creative ideas, and there's been times when I've been able to follow through with those with different projects I'm working on."