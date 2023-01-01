Buckingham Palace banned Meghan Markle from saying one certain word on Suits

Suits creator Aaron Korsh was left feeling a “little irritated” when Buckingham Palace made dialogue demands regarding Meghan Markle’s character.

Former actress Meghan, who became the Duchess of Sussex upon marrying Prince Harry 2018, first found fame on Aaron’s legal drama, playing attorney Rachel Zane until the show’s seventh season.

She continued in the part up to her wedding, with the British royal family getting involved with script changes before Meghan’s eventual exit.

“(The royal family) weighed in on some stuff. Not many things, by the way, but a few things that we wanted to do and couldn’t do, and it was a little irritating,” Aaron confessed to The Hollywood Reporter.

One word that was swiftly banned was “poppycock”, which Aaron had hoped to use in a nod to his in-laws who favour the phrase when discussing sensitive topics.

“The royal family did not want her saying the word,” he recalled. “They didn’t want to put the word ‘poppycock’ in her mouth. I presume because they didn’t want people cutting things together of her saying ‘c**k’. So, we had to change it to ‘bulls**t’ instead of ‘poppycock,’ and I did not like it because I’d told my in-laws that (poppycock) was going to be in the show. There was maybe one or two more things, but I can’t remember.”

The TV producer added that it wasn’t 42-year-old Meghan herself that made the request.

He also explained that he sympathised with the sentiment: “I had some sympathy because I wouldn’t want somebody doing that to her either (splicing the words). And the thing is, I didn’t think anybody really would, but also I don’t know. People are crazy.”