Erika Jayne sued by designer for $18.2 million

Erika Jayne has been sued by her former designer Chris Psaila for $18.2 million (£14.4 million).

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the designer has filed a lawsuit against the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star for accusing him of putting between $800,000 (£600,000) and $900,000 (£700,000) in false charges on her credit card in 2015 and 2016.

Lawyers for Psaila alleged that he “suffered extreme emotional distress, financial harm to his business, plus extreme emotional, psychological, and physical injuries as a result of the ordeal”.

American Express and several Secret Service agents - including former SS Los Angeles head Robert Savage - were also named in the suit.

The documents recalled that Jayne employed the Secret Service to have American Express refund the cash, despite not actually being owed the amount.

American Express responded to the lawsuit in a statement, claiming they “followed our regular processes and procedures throughout this investigation”.

Savage also responded, saying, “I am restricted by a non-disclosure when I retired from the US Secret Service to discuss casework during my tenure without their approval, so I would respectfully redirect your questions pertaining to the lawsuit to the USSS Office of Chief Counsel and US Attorneys Office for the Central District of California.”