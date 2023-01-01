Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert launching podcast on Hollywood strikes

Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, and others have announced a podcast on Hollywood’s strikes.

In a press release published on Tuesday and obtained by Billboard, Spotify announced that The Tonight Show host, The Late Show host, and three others would host a new podcast covering the ongoing Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver have been set to host alongside Fallon and Colbert.

The limited-series podcast, titled Strike Force Five, would run weekly for twelve episodes beginning on 30 August this year. Spotify’s Megaphone has been named as the series host, and Spotify as the exclusive sales partner.

All proceeds hosts would earn from Strike Force Five has been allocated to the out-of-work staff from their shows, including The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Late Night With Seth Meyers, and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.

“While company profits have remained high and spending on content has grown, writers are falling behind,” the Writers Guild of America said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “The companies have used the transition to streaming to cut writer pay and separate writing from production, worsening working conditions for series writers at all levels.”