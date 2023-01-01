Gal Gadot 'doesn't want to rush' into making Cleopatra

Gal Gadot is taking her time with her Cleopatra movie because she wants to do the Egyptian queen's story justice.

It was announced back in October 2020 that the Israeli actress will star as Cleopatra in another biographical movie about the Egyptian ruler.

Gadot, who is also producing the project with her husband Jaron Varsano for their Pilot Wave banner, explained to Flaunt that they aren't rushing into production because they want to get it just right.

"It's a big task. I don't want to (rush) making it - it's something that needs... so much thought and care because it's Cleopatra," she said. "We have incredible writers working on the script - before and after the writer's strike - like Laeta Kalogridis. It's a beautiful script. We're not rushing ourselves because you have to be responsible when you deal with such an incredible, iconic, legendary woman."

Gadot's Wonder Woman filmmaker Patty Jenkins was attached to helm the project when it was first announced in 2020. She has since been replaced by Kari Skogland, who directed episodes of The Handmaid's Tale and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Teasing more about the movie, the Heart of Stone actress explained that their version of the Cleopatra story will be different to previous iterations because they want to focus on Cleopatra's abilities as a leader.

"Cleopatra has been done a few times before in a brilliant way, but I know that our generation and youngsters know very little about Cleopatra," she shared. "They know she was a seductive person who had an affair with Mark Antony and Julius Caesar, but really when you read about Cleopatra and her life and legacy, and the empire she ruled, she was brilliant. There's so much that we've never heard about her and I just want to celebrate that."

Cleopatra was famously portrayed by Elizabeth Taylor alongside Richard Burton as Mark Antony and Rex Harrison as Julius Caesar in 1963.