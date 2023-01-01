Jimmy Kimmel considered retiring from late night television

Jimmy Kimmel has revealed he "was very intent" on retiring from late night television before the strikes began.

While speaking on the debut episode of his podcast series Strike Force Five, the Jimmy Kimmel Live host opened up about considering retirement.

"I was very intent on retiring right around the time where the strike started," Jimmy, 55, shared on the show, referencing the Writers Guild of America strike called on 2 May this year. "And now, I realise, 'Oh yeah, it's kind of nice to work.'"

After fellow podcast host Seth Meyers called him "the Tom Brady of late night" and joked that he "feigned retirement", Jimmy responded, "I was serious, I was very, very serious."

Jimmy and Seth have teamed up with fellow comedians Stephen Colbert, John Oliver, and Jimmy Fallon on the Strike Force Five podcast series covering the Hollywood strikes.

After the WGA called their strike in May, the actors' guild SAG-AFTRA followed from 14 July.

Proceeds from the podcast, which debuted on Spotify on Wednesday, have been allocated to the out-of-work staffers on the host's talk shows.