Emily Blunt believes Dwayne Johnson will win an Oscar one day

Emily Blunt believes Dwayne Johnson will win an Academy Award one day.

The Devil Wears Prada actress revealed during a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that she told her Jungle Cruise co-star that he will eventually take home an Oscar statuette.

"I said, 'You gonna win an Oscar someday.' I know it. He's going to (work with one of the greats) and I'm so excited. There's so much to mine there," she shared.

Blunt explained that she was struck by how intently the former wrestler listened on set and how much he gave to her in a scene, with her comparing him to her co-star Ryan Gosling.

"They both listen so intently and that's the sign of a great actor as well," she said. "They're curious, they're looking at you in the scene, waiting to react and there's more to being an actor than just revealing the portrait of a person, there's so much more to it than just making it a self-serving scene. They're both great listeners. I remember being struck by that when I met DJ and started working with him. It's probably easy to typecast him and put him in a box but I guess I just didn't have that experience."

The British actress worked with Johnson on the Disney movie Jungle Cruise in 2021 and Gosling on the movie adaptation of the 1980s TV series, The Fall Guy, which will be released in March 2024.