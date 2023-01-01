Khloe Kardashian legally changes son's name one year after birth

Khloe Kardashian has legally changed her son's name one year after his birth.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, a Los Angeles judge granted the name change on Thursday - officially naming the baby Tatum Thompson.

The Good American co-founder initially listed her son's name as Baby Kardashian, after struggling to find a suitable name for him.

A source confirmed earlier this year that the newborn was temporarily named Baby until Khloe, 39, thought of Tatum for his name.

The television personality welcomed Tatum via surrogate in July 2022. Khloe and Tristan Thompson co-parent Tatum, now 13 months old, and his older sister True, five, after splitting that year.

In May this year, Khloe slammed rumours that she was considering reconciliation with Tristan, 32.

"Most (people) are stuck at believing the lies because it's the narrative they want to fuel. Have fun," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Some things are just as simple as they seem."

In a later post, Khloe celebrated Tatum's first birthday.

"God knew my heart needed you. I needed your sweet and precious Smile," she captioned the post. "I needed your angelic spirit. I needed a love only you could give me."