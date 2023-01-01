Adam Driver reveals he wasn't allowed to drive a Ferrari in the upcoming film Ferrari

During a new interview with Collider, the 39-year-old actor revealed that he wasn't allowed to drive an actual Ferrari on the set of the upcoming Ferrari film due to "insurance reasons".

"They wouldn't let me drive the cars for insurance reasons," Adam told the outlet. "They don't trust me with small pieces of equipment."

The star joked that he was only allowed to handle "big pieces of equipment like sandwiches."

Although Adam was not allowed to drive the luxury cars, his co-star Patrick Dempsey took the wheel of exact replicas of the open-topped vehicles.

"It was quite terrifying. Driving a modern car you have a roll cage, but there was no cage with these cars," Patrick told reporters at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday, where the movie premiered.

Ferrari, directed by veteran filmmaker Michael Mann, is a biopic of famed carmaker Enzo Ferrari, played by Adam, whose family redefined the idea of the high-powered Italian sportscar and had a large part in coming up with the idea of Formula One racing.

Ferrari was one of the 23 films competing for the prestigious Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival, which runs until 9 September.

The film, which will also star Hugh Jackman, Penélope Cruz and Shailene Woodley is set to be released on 25 December.