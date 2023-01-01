Johnny Depp and Jenna Ortega deny relationship rumour

Johnny Depp and Jenna Ortega have denied rumours they are dating.

Gossip-mongering Instagram account Deuxmoi recently claimed the two had been spotted together, sparking a rumour the pair were dating, or perhaps teaming up on Tim Burton's Beetlejuice sequel.

However, both Depp, 60, and Ortega, 20, slammed the rumours, saying they have never even met.

"This is so ridiculous I can't even laugh," the Wednesday star wrote on her Instagram Story. "I have never met or worked with Johnny Depp in my life. Please stop spreading lies and leave us alone."

The Pirates of the Caribbean star also denied the rumours in a statement issued through a representative.

"Mr. Depp has no personal or professional relationship with Ms. Ortega whatsoever," the statement said. "He has never met her or spoken to her. He is not involved in any project with her, nor does he intend to be. He is appalled by these baseless and malicious rumours that are intended to harm his reputation and career."

Depp has been out of favour in Hollywood after lurid allegations about his relationship with his ex-wife Amber Heard were aired in court during defamation cases the star brought on both sides of the Atlantic aiming to refute claims she was a victim of domestic violence. The actor and musician lost his case in the U.K. but emerged victorious in his legal battle against Heard in the U.S.