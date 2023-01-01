Cindy Crawford celebrates daughter Kaia Gerber's 22nd birthday

Cindy Crawford has paid tribute to her "inspiring" daughter Kaia Gerber on her 22nd birthday.

The former supermodel, 57, took to Instagram on Sunday to wish the American Horror Story star happy birthday and share a montage from Kaia's life with her 7.9 million followers.

"Happy 22nd Birthday @kaiagerber!" Cindy wrote in the caption. "Such a joy watching you bloom into an inspiring young woman. Love spending time with you at this new stage in our lives - woman to woman - but you'll also always be my little girl!"

The adorable montage - sound-tracked by the 1969 Beatles song Here Comes The Sun - featured throwback video clips of Kaia, including of her learning how to walk, playing with her brother Presley, now 24, and taking a bath.

Cindy shares her only daughter and son Presley with husband Rande Gerber, whom she married in 1998.

Kaia has been dating Elvis star Austin Butler, 32, since 2021. The couple made their red carpet debut in 2022 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for its Met Gala.