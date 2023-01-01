Kevin Costner 'still has love' for estranged wife

Kevin Costner "still has love" for his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner amid their bitter divorce battle.

Speaking to reporters outside a Santa Barbara courtroom on Friday, the Yellowstone star lamented how the former couple's divorce proceedings were being handled.

"This is a horrible place to be, but this is where we're at," Kevin said, via People. "It feels so bad... We're talking about somebody I love on the other side. I just can't."

When one reporter asked if Kevin "still has love" for Christine, the actor responded, "Of course."

Kevin's comments came during a lunch break amid a two-day hearing, which determined the amount he would pay to Christine in child support.

Christine had requested Kevin pay $161,592 (£128,000) per month in child support, emphasising in the hearing how attached the pair's kids were to their beachside compound in Santa Barbara, California. She said they were "very connected to the ocean - it's their home".

Taking his turn on the stand, Kevin replied, "My biggest concern is that the court orders me to pay child support that is above the needs of my children and for the needs of Christine."

A judge ruled that Kevin should pay Christine $63,209 (£50,000) per month in child support, less than half of what she had been temporarily receiving during the divorce battle.

Kevin and Christine married in 2004 and she filed for divorce in May. They share three children.