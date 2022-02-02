Joey King marries Steven Piet

Joey King has married her long-time partner Steven Piet.

The 24-year-old actress tied the knot with the director, 32, in Mallorca, Spain on Saturday, Just Jared confirmed on Monday.

The pair first started dating in early 2019 after meeting on the set of the Hulu drama series The Act. Steven, also a writer and producer, directed two episodes in the series, which starred Joey.

Last week, The Kissing Booth star shared a series of romantic photos of her and her now-husband in Portugal, captioning the post, "Love is cool! Love is grand! Love is kissing in front of the Fonte dos Amores and having too many caipirinhas together."

Joey announced their engagement on 1 March 2022.

"I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can't help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you."

The actress added, "The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive."

Earlier this summer, the Bullet Train star celebrated her then-upcoming nuptials with a bachelorette party, where she, her two sisters and her close friends took a trip to Napa Valley, California.