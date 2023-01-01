'It's a triumph for original movies': Christopher McQuarrie thrilled at Barbenheimer success

Christopher McQuarrie is "delighted" about the success of 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'.

The 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One' director has seen his Tom Cruise-led action blockbuster eclipsed at the box office by the two movies but feels that the 'Barbenheimer' phenomenon has done wonders for the film industry.

Speaking on the Empire Spoiler Specials podcast, Christopher said: "I couldn't be more delighted. We meant what we said when we went out and bought those tickets.

"I meant what I said when I went on Twitter – my last ever post on Twitter – and said, 'Go pink or go home.'

"Could not be more thrilled for Margot (Robbie), who I think is an extraordinary talent, a mega-star. And I'm delighted for the validation that the movie gives to that part of Margot that is that mega-star. And I hope the lessons learned from that are applied. Couldn't be more thrilled for Greta (Gerwig)."

The 54-year-old filmmaker continued: "Chris Nolan... you want to talk about between a rock and a hard place? You want to talk about a guy whose movie was a three-plus hour R-rated drama with nudity that leaves you feeling quote-unquote 'devastated'.

"That's a tough sell. That's one helluva marketing strategy. And he won. He called it like Babe Ruth and he won. God bless him. Congratulations. That's fantastic."

McQuarrie is also pleased to see the "triumph for original movies" that comes with the success of both 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'.

He said: "It's a triumph for original movies. It's a triumph for films that are not sequels. And in the case of 'Oppenheimer', a drama. What movies used to be all the time. Tom and I just look at each other all the time like, 'Man, it's just about quality.'"