Amanda Seyfried won't attend Seven Veils premiere amid actors' strike

Amanda Seyfried has revealed she will not attend the premiere of her new movie Seven Veils at the Toronto International Film Festival later this month.

In a recent Instagram post, the Mamma Mia! star confirmed that she would not attend the upcoming premiere at the Canadian film festival to stand in solidarity with striking writers and actors.

"I am SO PROUD of this movie and it hurts my heart not to stand next to the beautiful people who helped create this special film at our @tiff_net premiere next week," Amanda wrote in her post. "@sagaftra has given us a waiver to promote this fully, magically independent Canadian movie but it doesn't feel right to head to the fest in light of the strike."

The actors' guild SAG-AFTRA called a strike on 14 July this year. Under the strike rules, unionised actors are not allowed to shoot new movies or participate in film promotion. However, the guild has issued interim agreement waivers to select productions, allowing certain actors to promote their films. Despite Seven Veils being granted a waiver, Amanda chose not to attend TIFF for the film.

She concluded in her post, "I can't wait to show you all SEVEN VEILS when the time is right (and we've come to a fair agreement for actors and writers)."

Seven Veils, directed by Atom Egoyan, will premiere on 10 September as part of TIFF's Special Presentations section.