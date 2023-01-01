Lily Collins celebrates second wedding anniversary with Charlie McDowell

Lily Collins has celebrated her second wedding anniversary with Charlie McDowell.

In a Monday Instagram post, the Emily in Paris star commemorated her and her husband's two-year anniversary.

"Two years today and a lifetime to come. I remember this moment, this day, this excitement as vividly as if it were yesterday," Lily captioned photos from the couple's wedding day. "And I feel the love, the support, and the magic 100 times more. I adore you @charliemcdowell and I couldn't be more grateful to be your other half in life and in love."

The 34-year-old continued, "You make me a stronger, bolder, and brighter human. Thank you for being the greatest partner I could ever imagine and for making me smile like no other. Here's to another 365 days of memories ahead, wherever in the world we find ourselves. I'd walk into the unknown with you any day and every day. With you by my side, it's always an epic adventure."

In the comments, Charlie replied, "Luckiest guy in the world."

Charlie, 40, and Lily were first spotted together in 2019 before they went Instagram official with photos of themselves together in Paris. They announced their engagement in September 2020 and married in September 2021 in Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado.

On his own account, the director/writer posted another photo from their wedding with the caption, "Two years married to this beautiful soul. I'm grateful for every moment spent with you @lilyjcollins. Many more adventures ahead of us."

Commenting on Charlie's post, Lily wrote, "Many many more. Couldn't love you more."