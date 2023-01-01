Ashley Tisdale sued over Hollywood car accident

Ashley Tisdale is facing a lawsuit over a car accident last September.

The High School Musical actress is being sued by Lina Gonzales for the injuries she allegedly sustained in the accident, which occurred when Gonzales was driving on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles in September 2022.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Gonzales claimed she was waiting to make a left in the left turn lane when Tisdale, 38, changed lanes and collided with her car.

Gonzales is seeking damages to compensate for the wage loss, medical expenses and loss of love and protection she has allegedly experienced as a result of the crash.

Her attorney, Michael R. Parker, told the outlet that his client suffered neck and back injuries and is facing a $140,000 (£111,000) medical bill due to the incident. He claimed he asked Tisdale for $600,000 (£478,000) but it was rejected, which is why they filed the lawsuit.

Parker also alleged that The Suite Life of Zack & Cody actress called Gonzales names after the accident and created a big fuss.

A representative for the star insisted that no aggressiveness or words were exchanged from Ashley. The rep stated that the pair exchanged information after the accident and moved on.