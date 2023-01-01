Lil Rel Howery proposes to girlfriend during Beyoncé concert

Lil Rel Howery popped the question to his girlfriend Dannella Lane at Beyoncé's concert on Monday.

The Get Out actor posted a video montage from the pop superstar's concert at SoFi Stadium in California on Monday and revealed that he got down on one knee as Beyoncé performed her song Love on Top.

In the caption, he gave a shout-out to Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles and husband Jay-Z for helping him pull off the surprise proposal.

"SHE SAID YES!!!! What a story lol," he began. "Thanks @mstinaknowles and Jay for helping make this special moment happen. Tonight @beyonce put on an amazing B Day show thanks for letting have a little time on your show lol to make @dannellalane my fiancée… Love On Top!!!"

In a follow-up video, the 43-year-old comedian explained that Tina instructed him to pop the question in an audience participation moment during Love on Top, while Jay-Z suggested broadcasting the proposal on the jumbo screen. He thanked them for their assistance with his plan and thanked Beyoncé for giving him that moment during her special birthday show.

This will mark Howery's second marriage. The funnyman, real name Milton Howery, was previously married to Verina Robinson, the mother of his two children, between 2008 and 2017.