Cailee Spaeny admits it was 'surreal' watching Priscilla with Priscilla Presley in Venice

Cailee Spaeny has admitted it was "absolutely surreal" watching her new movie Priscilla alongside Priscilla Presley at the Venice Film Festival on Monday.

In Sofia Coppola's movie, based on Priscilla's 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, the 25-year-old actress plays the titular character alongside Jacob Elordi as her onscreen husband Elvis Presley.

Cailee, Jacob, Sofia and Priscilla attended the world premiere of the movie in Italy on Monday night and the Mare of Easttown actress admitted it was "surreal" watching the movie next to the subject she portrays.

"I think the thing that was most touching to me, also terrifying, (was) to be watching the movie with Priscilla Presley right next to me," she said in an Instagram clip of an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "But at the end, I think she felt really moved by it. She looked at me and she said, 'That was a great performance,' and that was the first time hearing that, which was - it's just been absolutely surreal."

According to Variety, the movie received a seven-minute standing ovation after the premiere. Priscilla became emotional over the reception and Sofia gave her a hug.

During the press conference earlier that day, Cailee told reporters that Priscilla was supportive during the production.

"It was very daunting, but I got very lucky to have some time with Priscilla and she was very generous with her time," she stated. "She was very kind to me and supportive and I think if I didn't have that, I would have had a much harder time. That was my main source, and obviously the book, but I got really lucky that the person I was playing was also very supportive."

Priscilla also told journalists that it was "very difficult" to watch the movie but "Sofia did an amazing job".

The film will be released in the U.S. on 27 October.