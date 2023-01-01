Leah Remini 'relieved' after Danny Masterson's sentencing

Leah Remini issued a lengthy statement about Danny Masterson's prison sentence on Thursday.

The That '70s Show star, who is a Scientologist, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for two counts of rape on Thursday.

After the sentence was handed down, former Church of Scientology member Remini released a statement to X, formerly known as Twitter, slamming the organisation's "cover-up" of Masterson's crimes.

"Sitting in court today with the women who survived Danny Masterson's predation was a surreal experience. Over the past seven decades, former Scientologists have sadly become used to Scientology using its financial resources, religious protection, and relationships to snatch justice away from them," Remini's statement read. "For over two decades, Danny Masterson avoided accountability for his crimes. While Danny was the only one sentenced, his conviction and sentence are indictments against Scientology, its operatives, and its criminal leader, David Miscavige."

All of Masterson's accusers were former members of the Church of Scientology. Prosecutors had argued that the 47-year-old had relied on his status as a prominent Scientologist to avoid accountability for his actions.

"I am relieved that this dangerous rapist will be off the streets and unable to violently assault and rape women with the help of Scientology, a multi-billion-dollar criminal organization with tax-exempt status," The King of Queens actress continued. "Hearing the survivors read their victim impact statements aloud in court while the man who raped them and some of the very Scientologists who terrorized them over two decades were just a few feet away displayed a level of bravery that I am in awe of."

Remini concluded her post by praising the accusers for giving "hope to all victims of Scientology that justice is possible".

The actress, who left the organisation in 2013, is currently suing the church for allegations including harassment, stalking and defamation for allegedly trying to intimidate and silence her for the past 10 years.