Anne Hathaway reveals Will Ferrell movies are her go-to comfort films

Anne Hathaway has named Will Ferrell movies as her comfort films.

During an interview with Vogue, the actress, 40, revealed her favourite comfort films.

"Blades of Glory," The Devil Wears Prada star confidently answered when asked what her number one comfort film is.

"The part at the end when they're chasing each other but they're wearing skates, but on dry land, it's like, the physical comedy makes me so happy," she said of the 2007 comedy film starring Will, Amy Poehler, Jon Heder and Will Arnett.

The actress then added that she would pick any film featuring the Step Brothers star.

"But also like any Will Ferrell movie. Period," Anne told the publication. "But also that era Will Ferrell, Adam McKay. Yes, Forever."

The Princess Diaries star also shared which song is her go-to karaoke track.

"My favourite karaoke songs are 99 Luftballons," Anne stated. "It's really fun, it makes people happy, it makes me happy."

The star continued, "If you're having a night where like you're feeling particularly on it, you can attempt it in German, and usually there's no one around to tell you that you're wrong. So just kind of attack it with some cockiness."