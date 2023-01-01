Chris Evans marries Alba Baptista

Chris Evans and girlfriend Alba Baptista have reportedly wed.



The Captain America star, 42, and Warrior Nun actress, 26, tied the knot at their home near Boston on Saturday, according to a report by Page Six.



A source told the outlet that the occasion was "locked down tight," with guests subject to NDAs which prevented them from using their cellphones.



Aside from Hollywood couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt - and Chris's Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner - the guest list was reportedly limited to family and close friends.



The couple were first linked in 2021 after fans noticed that Alba had followed the Knives Out actor and some of his family members on Instagram. In November 2022, more dating rumours arose when the two were spotted holding hands in New York City.



Chris and Alba made their relationship public in 2022 when The Gray Man star posted a photo to Instagram of the couple trying to scare each other as they passed through doorways to do laundry.



"A look back at 2022," Chris captioned the post at the time.



The actor previously dated actresses Kate Bosworth, Christina Ricci and Jessica Biel.