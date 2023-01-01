Shawn Levy didn't want to 'mess with the DNA' of Deadpool franchise

Shawn Levy has assured Deadpool fans that he has not messed with the franchise's DNA in the third movie.

During an interview with Deadline at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the director insisted that Deadpool 3 will be in the same vein as the previous two despite now being owned by Disney and handled by Marvel Studios.

"I only know how to make something that I love... I loved Deadpool, Deadpool 1 is, to me, like a perfect movie. So I was not going to mess with the DNA of that franchise," Levy stated, referring to Tim Miller's 2016 movie. The sequel was directed by David Leitch.

Teasing what fans can expect from the upcoming film, Levy continued, "Our movie is raw, audacious, very much R-rated and we went to great lengths to not shoot it on sound stages with digital environments. The internet has proven that by revealing pictures of our shoot, thank you Internet. We wanted something that felt grounded, real."

The movie pairs Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine for the first time and Levy shared that watching the duo bounce off each other every day on set was "a joy".

"It was a joy every day and that chemistry is as relentlessly awesome as we all had all hoped it would be," he praised.

The Deadpool 3 team were halfway through filming when SAG-AFTRA actors went on strike in July. The movie, also starring Matthew Macfadyen, Emma Corrin and Jennifer Garner, is still scheduled to be released in May 2024.