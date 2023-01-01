Kathy Griffin slams Ashton Kutcher for supporting Danny Masterson

Kathy Griffin has slammed Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for supporting Danny Masterson.

The 62-year-old comedian took to TikTok on Sunday to slam the Hollywood couple for writing letters of support for the disgraced actor who has now been convicted on charges of raping two women in the early 2000s.

"Okay, I'm weighing in on the whole Danny Masterson, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis thing," Kathy began the video.

"The notion that this guy was also convicted of drugging these women... that is such serious stuff that I don't really care that when they were working on That '70s Show he was like a good guy to work with," The D-List star said.

Kathy then called out Ashton and Mila for using their close relationship with their former co-star as a defence. The comedian revealed that she had tried to turn her brother - Ken - in for alleged paedophilia, despite him being a member of her family.

"Now this was my brother, so I don't want to hear about Ashton and Mila and Giovanni Ribisi and people that feel like they had to stick up for Danny Masterson because he was their bro. He was their buddy," she argued.

Kathy continued, "This was my own brother, and two of his girlfriends confessed to me. He also physically abused them very violently."

The star shared that she called the police on her brother twice, which caused a "giant rift" within her family and ultimately resulted in her being "shunned" by her relatives.

"The point is, blood was not thicker than water in my case, and if you know that somebody is committing SA (sexual assault), you should do something if you can," she said. "My God, at least try."

Ashton, 45, and Mila, 40, released a video shortly after their letters praising and supporting the convicted rapist went public, in which they said that they "support victims".

"Our heart goes out to every single person who has ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse or rape," Mila said in the video.

Danny, 47, was sentenced to 30 years to life last week.