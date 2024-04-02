NEWS Rachel McAdams to make Broadway debut Newsdesk Share with :





Rachel McAdams has been set to make her Broadway debut in Mary Jane.



It has been announced that the Mean Girls star, 44, would be making her Broadway debut in Amy Herzog's Mary Jane in a spring production directed by Anne Kauffman.



According to Deadline, the producers of the play - The Manhattan Theatre Club (MTC) - have described the show as "the story of a single mother in an impossible family situation. Faced with seemingly insurmountable odds, Mary Jane relies on unflagging optimism and humor, along with the wisdom of the women around her who have become a makeshift family, to take on each new day."



The artistic director of MTC, Lynne Meadow, has shared that she was "honoured" to give The Notebook actress her Broadway debut.



"I'm equally pleased and honored to give Rachel McAdams her Broadway debut after audiences have enjoyed her many renowned performances on film," she said.



Mary Jane premiered at Yale Repertory Theatre back in 2017, starring actresses Emily Donahoe and Kathleen Chalfant.



Further casting has yet to be announced.



Previews have been set to begin on 2 April, 2024 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre in Manhattan, New York.