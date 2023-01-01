Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw donate $1.5 million to strike efforts

Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw have donated $1.5 million (£1.2 million) to help those affected by the Hollywood strikes.

Since the strikes began in May, the Jurassic Park director and his wife have given $1.5 million to support writers and actors affected by the work stoppage via donations to the Entertainment Community Fund (ECF) and the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Emergency Financial Assistance Program.

ECF representatives said in a statement to Variety on Monday, "Thanks to the transformative support from Kate Capshaw & Steven Spielberg, along with numerous other generous donors, the Fund is helping film and television workers in need with emergency financial assistance to cover basic living expenses (rent, groceries, health insurance, medical bills, etc.), mental health support and more."

Both the ECF, previously called the Actors Fund, and SAG-AFTRA Foundation's program support performers and other entertainment professionals needing financial assistance during the dual strikes.

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation also released a statement, which reads, "This significant donation from Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg to the Foundation's Emergency Financial Assistance Program will not only help meet the current and overwhelming demand for financial assistance, but will continue to support the SAG-AFTRA community who will be faced with long term financial hardships and challenges for years to come."

Hollywood writers went on strike in May and members of the SAG-AFTRA actors' union followed suit in July.

Other celebrities who have donated to the strike efforts include Shonda Rimes, Seth MacFarlane, Meryl Streep, Matt Damon, Oprah Winfrey, and George Clooney.