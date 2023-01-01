Spike Lee and Shawn Levy honoured at Toronto Film Festival Tribute Awards

Spike Lee and Shawn Levy were honoured at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) Tribute Awards on Sunday.

During the Canadian festival's Tribute Awards event, held at the Fairmont Royal York hotel, BlacKkKlansman director Lee was recognised with the Ebert Director Award. He was presented the honour by TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey, filmmaker Barry Jenkins and Chaz Ebert, the widow of late film critic Roger Ebert.

During the ceremony, Free Guy director Levy received the inaugural Norman Jewison Career Achievement Award, which is presented to a Canadian who has made an impact on the worldwide film industry. He was given the honour by fellow director Taika Waititi.

"Between our World Premiere of All The Light We Cannot See and a career tribute award--thank you @tiff_net for giving me a weekend to remember," Levy captioned a Monday Instagram post featuring photos from the event. "And special thanks to @taikawaititi for presenting me with this award."

Other gala attendees included Camila Morrone, Patricia Arquette, Willem Dafoe, Pedro Almodovar, Ethan Hawke, Viggo Mortensen, Vicky Krieps and Colman Domingo.

Almodovar was honoured with the Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media, Arquette received the Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award, and Krieps and Domingo both picked up TIFF Tribute Performer Awards for their work in The Dead Don't Hurt and Rustin, respectively.

The 2023 edition of TIFF concludes on Sunday.