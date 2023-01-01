Two people claim they were ejected from The Drew Barrymore Show for supporting strike

Two audience members have claimed they were removed from The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday because they were wearing badges in support of the writers' strike.

Dominic Turiczek claimed via X/Twitter that he was kicked out of the taping of Drew Barrymore's talk show in New York because he wore a "Writers Guild on Strike" badge.

"We took pins & went in, got kicked out, & verbally assaulted by @DrewBarrymore's crew. It's clear they don't support #WGAStrong, writers or fans! #DrewTheRightThing So we took shirts and joined (the picket line). F**k that," Turiczek wrote.

In a statement to Variety, a spokesperson for the show addressed the allegation.

"It is our policy to welcome everyone to our show tapings," they said. "Due to heightened security concerns today, we regret that two audience members were not permitted to attend or were not allowed access. Drew was completely unaware of the incident and we are in the process of reaching out to the affected audience members to offer them new tickets."

The news comes after Drew defended her decision to resume production on her show on Monday amid the strikes.

Officials from the SAG-AFTRA actors' union have confirmed that she is not breaking their strike rules as the host of the show, however, some members of the WGA writers' guild are concerned that the show is violating their strike.

Jonathan Bines, a writer for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, told Variety on the picket line outside the CBS Broadcast Center, where Drew's show is filmed, that it would be hard to imagine a new version of the programme that doesn't require some writing or the ideas of prior WGA writers.

Around 15 people gathered on the picket line outside CBS on Monday morning to protest the actress' decision to resume her show, which will return on 18 September.