Rob Lowe to host The Floor quiz show

Rob Lowe has signed on to host the upcoming quiz show The Floor.

The 9-1-1: Lone Star actor is set to host and produce the forthcoming physical quiz show from Fox.

"The Floor combines every element needed to create a hit game show: a proven global format built on spectacle and suspense, pedigree producers in Talpa and Eureka, and a superstar host with universal appeal in Rob Lowe, who brilliantly ties the entire show together," said Allison Wallach, President, Unscripted Programming, of Fox Entertainment, in a statement, reports Deadline. "Rob's command of the format makes this a fun, edge of your seat, play-along competition we know viewers of all ages will enjoy."

Scheduled to launch midseason on the network, The Floor will see 81 contestants face off in quiz duels on a giant LED floor divided into one hundred squares, each representing a field of knowledge.

A randomly selected first challenger chooses a neighbouring opponent and begins a quiz duel in one of their categories, with the winner taking over the square. The winner can choose to attempt another square or let The Floor randomly select a new challenger.

The contestant who gains full control over The Floor wins a $250,000 (£200,000) cash prize.

Previously, Rob, 59, hosted two seasons of Fox's Mental Samurai between 2019 and 2022.