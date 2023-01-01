Millie Bobby Brown addresses Bon Jovi wedding performance rumours

Millie Bobby Brown has addressed speculation Jon Bon Jovi will perform at her wedding.

The Stranger Things actress announced her engagement to rock legend Jon’s son Jake Bongiovi in April.

Although music fans had hoped Jon would sing at the upcoming nuptials, Millie has insisted she wants her future father-in-law to relax and enjoy the day.

“I feel like that’s asking me to go and like, do a full on play for everyone,” the 19-year-old actress revealed during an appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna. “I think the man needs a break, he doesn’t stop! He’s always doing tennis or singing lessons. I think he needs a break, maybe it’s a three-hour break!"

Millie went on to praise her fiancé Jake for the part he has played in planning their big day so far.

She insisted the 21-year-old model is happy to discuss wedding details, and added the pair can’t wait to tie the knot.

“Jake is very, he’s very involved, he’s very helpful during the whole process. I’ve never felt alone in it, which is very nice. I’m always like, ‘Is this a good idea, is this a good idea?’” Millie explained.

“But ultimately, it’s just a very intimate day for the both of us and we’re both very excited.”

The star also confessed she feels happiest when she is at home with Jake and feeding her pony.

Millie and Jake began dating in 2021.